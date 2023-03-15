News & Fox

PODCAST: How a stinking government kills its children

15 March 2023 - 06:00

​Peter Bruce is enraged in this episode of Podcasts from the Edge by the absolutely needless death of a four-year-old girl, Langalam Viki.

She fell into a pit latrine in her Eastern Cape school last week and drowned.

He wants to know why the government, despite all its promises and ringing declarations, simply can’t do as basic a job as erecting a sanitary toilet that doesn’t kill the people who have to use it.

No point waiting for an answer though. Children don’t vote and so they don’t matter.

In South Africa, he warns, don’t be poor, or old or sick. Or a child.

