EDUCATION: For many, pit loos are to stay The budget allocations for basic and higher education left some disappointed that not more was provided

Many pupils and teachers will have to wait much longer for the government to eradicate the dreaded pit latrine toilets at schools.A total of 1,252 pit latrine toilets in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo need to be replaced with proper ablution facilities.Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, says that while the organisation welcomes funding for water to 50 schools and sanitation to 450 institutions, it had hoped that money would have been provided to wipe out the entire backlog.The budget allocations for basic and higher education evoked mixed reactions from teacher unions, governing body associations and education experts.Manuel says infrastructure budget allocations will allow for the building of 30 schools over the medium term. "This is catch up, not progress. It does not start to address the curse of overcrowded classrooms, which is the biggest undermining factor in providing quality education to our children."Manu...