DA takes aim at unsafe pit toilets in schools

The party seeks legal advice on how to tackle the issue nationally after Limpopo ruling

21 March 2023 - 19:25 Tamar Kahn

The DA has launched a campaign to eradicate pit latrines in schools, saying it intends to take legal action at national level to compel provincial education departments to provide pupils with safe toilets.

Its announcement, timed to coincide with Human Rights Day, follows the death earlier this month of four-year-old Langalam Viki, who drowned in a pit toilet at Mcwangele Primary School in Eastern Cape...

