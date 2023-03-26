Transaction Capital insists SA Taxi business is ‘robust’

A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
SA learnt lessons the hard way two decades ago when many small banks collapsed
New report covers road and rail transport, as well as aviation and shipping in SA
Leader John Steenhuisen is set to battle it out for the top federal position with Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane
Unit is facing severe challenges as vehicle repossessions rise
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Defence minister Yoav Gallant’s dismissal fuels mass protests
Shades of Herschelle Gibbs and the 438 ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
Taxi lender and used-car dealer Transaction Capital insists its taxi-lending business is “robust”, even as it restructures the unit and faces increasing numbers of repossessed vehicles that it cannot resell.
While insisting that taxis are “built into the structure of SA and the country cannot operate without taxis”, SA Taxi faces multiple challenges. ..
