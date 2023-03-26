Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transaction Capital insists SA Taxi business is ‘robust’

Unit is facing severe challenges as vehicle repossessions rise

26 March 2023 - 19:28 Katharine Child

Taxi lender and used-car dealer Transaction Capital insists its taxi-lending business is “robust”, even as it restructures the unit and faces increasing numbers of repossessed vehicles that it cannot resell. 

While insisting that taxis are “built into the structure of SA and the country cannot operate without taxis”, SA Taxi faces multiple challenges. ..

