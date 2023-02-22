National

School budgets squeezed as tertiary education students are shielded from inflation

Consolidated government expenditure on basic education rises from a revised estimate of R302bn in 2022/2023 to R309bn in 2023/2024

22 February 2023 - 15:27 Tamar Kahn

The basic education sector has been allocated an extra R22.35bn over the medium term, R20bn of which is to be channelled through the equitable share to provinces to help cover shortfalls in their compensation budgets.

But provincial education budgets will remain under pressure over the medium-term expenditure framework, as funding grows at an average rate of just 3.1% over the period, well below Treasury’s inflation expectations...

