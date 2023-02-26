Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pravin Gordhan is a hypocrite

26 February 2023 - 19:17
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is a hypocrite of note. When he was under attack from then president Jacob Zuma and his supporters he didn’t mind when company CEOs spoke out in his defence. And he didn’t object when they aired their less-than-flattering private views on Zuma.

Yet suddenly the same Gordhan is uncomfortable when departing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter blames senior ANC leaders for the troubles at the parastatal.

I knew De Ruyter wouldn’t see the month out when I heard his interview with Radio 702’s Bruce Whitefield. He was clearly tired of being a sheep and took the fight to Luthuli House.

The ANC did what the ANC always does — protect its own. Oh, President Cyril Ramaphosa, our muzzled leader. He kept quiet when Lindiwe Sisulu insulted him. But not when De Ruyter said the emperor has no clothes.

South Africans must write apology letters to Zuma. We were wrong to blame him for all our problems. The ANC is the real poison. It is killing us softly with corruption — its cadres are just the carriers.

Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in the dark

De Ruyter has blown the lid off a toxic mix of crime, corruption and politics in a Pandora’s box — in an election year
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: André de Ruyter’s accusations warrant investigation

What he has alleged gets to the reasons behind the power crisis as well as the systemic decay of SA’s institutions
Opinion
3 days ago
