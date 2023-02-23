Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
The “curtailment” of André de Ruyter’s notice period as Eskom CEO can hardly have come as a surprise; his recent interview with eNCA’s Annika Larson contained a number of damning claims that would have made his relationship with the government (that is, “the stakeholder”) unviable (“André de Ruyter to leave Eskom with immediate effect,” February 22).
Nevertheless, what he has alleged is not only deeply troubling but specific enough to warrant serious investigation. It gets to the reasons behind the power crisis as well as the systemic decay of the country’s institutions.
Given the existential stakes involved, whether this matter is acted upon — and how it is acted upon — will illustrate just where official priorities lie. This in turn will say a great deal about SA’s prospects in the years ahead.
Nicholas LorimerInstitute of Race Relations
LETTER: André de Ruyter’s accusations warrant investigation
What he has alleged gets to the reasons behind the power crisis as well as the systemic decay of SA’s institutions
Nicholas Lorimer
Institute of Race Relations
