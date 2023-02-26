Companies / Retail & Consumer

Libstar joins growing chorus on cost pressure as profit takes a hit

Food producer says rising input prices and power cuts kept a lid on yield growth despite rising revenue

26 February 2023 - 19:05 Katharine Child

Libstar, which owns the Lancewood, Goldcrest, and Denny brands, said rising input prices and power cuts kept a lid on profit growth even as revenue increased.

The food producer, which will publish annual results on March 16, also said in a trading update on Friday that earnings will plummet due to impairments and writedowns...

