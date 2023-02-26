The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
German submarines briefly succeeded in closing the Cape route in World War 2
Law professor says all 80 legal instruments for tenders should be integrated by legislators
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
CEO Patrice Caine says demand has surged across its product range as European states bolster defences and war rages in Ukraine
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages
President Kais Saied censured by the bloc for ‘racialised hate speech’
Charles Dickens and Captain’s Ransom fail to reward their supporters
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Libstar, which owns the Lancewood, Goldcrest, and Denny brands, said rising input prices and power cuts kept a lid on profit growth even as revenue increased.
The food producer, which will publish annual results on March 16, also said in a trading update on Friday that earnings will plummet due to impairments and writedowns...
Libstar joins growing chorus on cost pressure as profit takes a hit
Food producer says rising input prices and power cuts kept a lid on yield growth despite rising revenue
Libstar, which owns the Lancewood, Goldcrest, and Denny brands, said rising input prices and power cuts kept a lid on profit growth even as revenue increased.
The food producer, which will publish annual results on March 16, also said in a trading update on Friday that earnings will plummet due to impairments and writedowns...
