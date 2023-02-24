HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in the dark

Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
Despite the government’s failures, SA’s democracy is functioning as intended
Board members were ‘aghast’ at CEO André de Ruyter’s finger-pointing, says Eskom chair
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
The comparatively less hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank, with a slower and lower interest-rate-hike cycle compared to that of the US, has added to rand weakness
Nearly three-quarters of member states endorse a resolution calling for a ‘just and lasting’ peace as SA joins China and India among abstentions
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
A murder probe that stumbles on abuse of power, a digital era divorce dramedy, comedian Eugene Levy on the road and a spy series with a romantic twist
It’s an election year, of course, said one friend who used to work for a state-owned enterprise amid social musings the other day over why the president bothered to declare an electricity state of disaster.
An election year? Look what happened in the Covid-19 state of disaster or that declared for the KwaZulu-Natal floods, replied the friend. In an election year the party needs money. A state of disaster allows procurement processes to be overridden and corrupt contracts to be more easily awarded...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in the dark
De Ruyter has blown the lid off a toxic mix of crime, corruption and politics in a Pandora’s box — in an election year
It’s an election year, of course, said one friend who used to work for a state-owned enterprise amid social musings the other day over why the president bothered to declare an electricity state of disaster.
An election year? Look what happened in the Covid-19 state of disaster or that declared for the KwaZulu-Natal floods, replied the friend. In an election year the party needs money. A state of disaster allows procurement processes to be overridden and corrupt contracts to be more easily awarded...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.