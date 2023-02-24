Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in the dark

De Ruyter has blown the lid off a toxic mix of crime, corruption and politics in a Pandora’s box — in an election year

BL Premium
24 February 2023 - 05:00

It’s an election year, of course, said one friend who used to work for a state-owned enterprise amid social musings the other day over why the president bothered to declare an electricity state of disaster.

An election year? Look what happened in the Covid-19 state of disaster or that declared for the KwaZulu-Natal floods, replied the friend. In an election year the party needs money. A state of disaster allows procurement processes to be overridden and corrupt contracts to be more easily awarded...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.