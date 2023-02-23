‘Out of touch’ De Ruyter embarrassed Eskom, says Makwana

Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse
Board members were ‘aghast’ at CEO André de Ruyter’s finger-pointing, says Eskom chair
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Business Day TV speaks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
Business Day TV speaks to Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Nearly three-quarters of member states endorse a resolution calling for a ‘just and lasting’ peace as SA joins China and India among abstentions
Mooney scores 54 and captain Lanning 49 not out to propel team to the final in Cape Town
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
The decision to terminate Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s notice period was made by its board and there was no meddling by the government, chair Mpho Makwana says.
Speaking to Business Day, Makwana said board members were “aghast” at a televised interview in which the outgoing De Ruyter pointed fingers at the highest ranks of the ANC and the government for the malaise at the utility...
