National

‘Out of touch’ De Ruyter embarrassed Eskom, says Makwana

Eskom chair dismisses rumours about interference from government in the decision taken to hasten CEO’s departure

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 23:46 Denene Erasmus, Sam Mkokeli and Thando Maeko

The decision to terminate Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s notice period was made by its board and there was no meddling by the government, chair Mpho Makwana says.

Speaking to Business Day, Makwana said board members were “aghast” at a televised interview in which the outgoing De Ruyter pointed fingers at the highest ranks of the ANC and the government for the malaise at the utility...

