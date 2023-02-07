Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s promises will amount to nothing, as usual

07 February 2023 - 18:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
It makes absolutely no difference what might feature in the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday (“Ramaphosa and SA at a fork in the road,” February 6). Every year President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined fantastic plans with no substance behind them.

Every year we get promises of job creation and government assistance to encourage job creation. This has never been forthcoming. Every year an enormous amount of money is earmarked for government job creation schemes and this money disappears like pouring water into a colander. Yes, the colander gets slightly wet, but the majority of the water finds its way into the pockets of ANC cadres.

It would cost nothing for the president to demand deregulation of the labour market. The mere uncoupling of small businesses from the bargaining councils would probably create 1-million jobs within six months in itself, at no cost to the government. The only problem with this is that no highly connected ANC cadre would get any kickbacks.

If the president were to announce that all small businesses employing fewer than 50 people would be able to hire and fire at will, you would find small businesses that have been on an investment strike for almost two decades would start employing again.

The harsh reality is that for the last four years, I have seen more retrenchments taking place than I have seen in the past 35 years.

Michael Bagraim 
DA labour spokesperson

Cabinet reshuffle delayed until after state of the nation address

The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ...
National
9 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: SA’s worst president since 1994?

If Ramaphosa does not quickly develop a proper plan for the economy, history will not judge him kindly
Opinion
15 hours ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: It’s decision time, Mr President, so get the vested interests out of the room

As much as he craves the security of a crowd, Cyril Ramaphosa alone must lead on energy
Opinion
1 day ago
