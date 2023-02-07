Market participants view the Fed chair’s appearance at the Economic Club as a chance to offer more clarity on where rates are headed
It makes absolutely no difference what might feature in the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday (“Ramaphosa and SA at a fork in the road,” February 6). Every year President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined fantastic plans with no substance behind them.
Every year we get promises of job creation and government assistance to encourage job creation. This has never been forthcoming. Every year an enormous amount of money is earmarked for government job creation schemes and this money disappears like pouring water into a colander. Yes, the colander gets slightly wet, but the majority of the water finds its way into the pockets of ANC cadres.
It would cost nothing for the president to demand deregulation of the labour market. The mere uncoupling of small businesses from the bargaining councils would probably create 1-million jobs within six months in itself, at no cost to the government. The only problem with this is that no highly connected ANC cadre would get any kickbacks.
If the president were to announce that all small businesses employing fewer than 50 people would be able to hire and fire at will, you would find small businesses that have been on an investment strike for almost two decades would start employing again.
The harsh reality is that for the last four years, I have seen more retrenchments taking place than I have seen in the past 35 years.
Michael Bagraim DA labour spokesperson
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s promises will amount to nothing, as usual
