Ramaphosa and SA at a fork in the road

Difficult decisions for president as ANC leaders wait for reshuffle calls

06 February 2023 - 05:07 Hajra Omarjee, Luyolo Mkentane and Sam Mkokeli

The country faces a defining moment this week in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address (Sona) since being re-elected ANC president, alongside a potential cabinet reshuffle, both of which could set SA on a much-needed alternative path.

By Sunday evening, it was still anyone’s guess if he would reshuffle the national executive before the Sona on Thursday — two major milestones in the political calendar that will also ultimately shape his legacy and affect the fate of the ANC in the 2024 general elections...

