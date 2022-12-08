Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eating cake in the dark

08 December 2022 - 14:44
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
If you are in charge of the country and can’t fix Eskom, crime, education, unemployment, corruption or incompetence, what do you do?

France’s Marie Antoinette thought “let them eat cake” was the solution to the restless masses, and President Cyril Ramaphosa apparently thinks more holidays will make us forget stage 6 load-shedding, and maybe even Phala Phala.

Thank you for the gift of a December 27 public holiday, Mr President. In my dark room and with an empty fridge, I will enjoy the unexpected bonanza while dreaming Oliver Tambo’s dreams of a functioning democracy and corruption-free government that works for the people.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

