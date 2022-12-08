LETTER: Eating cake in the dark

Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
SA Canegrowers has pleaded with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to help save the sugar industry and 1-million livelihoods
Former president Jacob Zuma is urging ANC branches not to allow Ramaphosa to address the party conference
Chris Giannacopoulos, with the support of rights group AfriForum, has filed a criminal complaint at a Pretoria police station
The extent of the recovery remains constrained due to continuing load-shedding and moderating external demand
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Buddhist monks have been mostly absent from resistance to 2021’s coup, as the military cultivated patronage through a shared ultranationalist, Islamophobic vision
He’s fit again and good to go, says the man whose dream of a career in rugby was almost extinguished during some very tough times
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
If you are in charge of the country and can’t fix Eskom, crime, education, unemployment, corruption or incompetence, what do you do?
France’s Marie Antoinette thought “let them eat cake” was the solution to the restless masses, and President Cyril Ramaphosa apparently thinks more holidays will make us forget stage 6 load-shedding, and maybe even Phala Phala.
Thank you for the gift of a December 27 public holiday, Mr President. In my dark room and with an empty fridge, I will enjoy the unexpected bonanza while dreaming Oliver Tambo’s dreams of a functioning democracy and corruption-free government that works for the people.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Eating cake in the dark
If you are in charge of the country and can’t fix Eskom, crime, education, unemployment, corruption or incompetence, what do you do?
France’s Marie Antoinette thought “let them eat cake” was the solution to the restless masses, and President Cyril Ramaphosa apparently thinks more holidays will make us forget stage 6 load-shedding, and maybe even Phala Phala.
Thank you for the gift of a December 27 public holiday, Mr President. In my dark room and with an empty fridge, I will enjoy the unexpected bonanza while dreaming Oliver Tambo’s dreams of a functioning democracy and corruption-free government that works for the people.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Eskom sets grim record as 47% of the grid goes down
Eskom not giving up on quarrel despite 100 years of working with supplier
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards, energy expert warns
EDITORIAL: Just buy the diesel, Enoch
Eskom sets grim record as 47% of the grid goes down
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.