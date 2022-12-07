National

Eskom not giving up on quarrel despite 100 years of working with supplier

Case involves Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering, which was successful in its bid to have the contracts set aside

07 December 2022 - 14:10 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 07 December 2022 - 23:34

Eskom has applied for leave to appeal against a ruling in a case brought against it by one of its long-serving contractors, about the awarding of maintenance contracts.

The matter heard in the Pretoria high court in October involves Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering, an SA subsidiary of Babcock International Group, which was successful in its bid to have the contracts set aside. The company brought the court action after it failed to have its service contract renewed during a tender process. The tenders in question are worth about R16bn and were awarded in December 2021 to provide boilerserve maintenance and outage repair services at 15 coal-fired power stations...

