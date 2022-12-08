National

Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards, energy expert warns

Lungile Mashele calls for Eskom to review its outage schedule as the possibly of ever deeper power cuts grows

08 December 2022 - 12:32 Staff Reporter
South Africa could soon experience stage 8 load-shedding as Eskom battles with increasing breakdowns at its ageing coal-fired plants. Picture: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
South Africa could soon experience stage 8 load-shedding as Eskom battles with increasing breakdowns at its ageing coal-fired plants. Picture: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

An energy analyst has warned of an increasing risk of stage 8 load-shedding as Eskom scrambles to stabilise its coal-fired system and delayed the scheduled maintenance of a unit at its Koeberg nuclear plant.

The state-owned power utility on Wednesday implemented stage 6 power cuts after further breakdowns took the total amount of unavailable power to about 24,000MW, with unplanned outages accounted for just over 19,000MW. 

Koeberg Unit 1 was scheduled to go offline from Wednesday night for six months for maintenance, including refuelling and the replacement of its steam generators.

With a generating capacity of about 950MW, the shutdown would have been equivalent to a further stage of power cuts. According to Eskom’s latest update, Koeberg will now only be taken offline on Friday afternoon.

To have more than 19,000MW unavailable due to breakdowns is shocking. We’ve never seen numbers like that. Stage 8 will mean no electricity for 12-14 hours a day
Energy analyst Lungile Mashele

SA has a generating capacity of about 44,000MW. According to independent energy analyst Lungile Mashele the country uses about 29,000MW a day on average.

“To have more than 19,000MW unavailable due to breakdowns is shocking. We’ve never seen numbers like that,” he said. “Stage 8 will mean no electricity for 12-14 hours a day.”

Mashele said Eskom should review its outage schedule bigger power cuts have become a possibility, Mashele added.

“In 2008 when they came up with stages 1 to 8, I don’t think they ever thought we were going to get there,” he said. They need to revise that and be realistic with what is happening on the system and tell us what stage 12 or 15 will look like.

In 2008 when they came up with stages 1 to 8, I don’t think they ever thought we were going to get there. They need to revise that and be realistic with what is happening on the system and tell us what stage 12 or 15 will look like
Lungile Mashele

“When the [Eskom] board came in September they said they will evaluate what is wrong and come up with remedial action. What is their plan?”

Eskom said on Wednesday that stage 6 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Friday and then be reduced to stage 5. 

“We have 4,984MW on planned maintenance while 19,052MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. Due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open-cycle gas turbines [which are normally used and during peak demand], Eskom has been forced to preserve the remaining diesel for extreme emergency situations such as multiple, simultaneous trips of generators,” Eskom said.

Eskom has previously warned that load-shedding will increase over the next six to 12 months due to planned maintenance at some power stations. 

TimesLIVE

Eskom plunges SA back into stage 6 load-shedding

The power utility says there have been a high number of breakdowns since midnight
National
1 day ago

Eskom sets grim record as 47% of the grid goes down

Back to stage 6 load-shedding as power utility suffers near-record levels of unplanned outages
National
19 hours ago

Eskom not giving up on quarrel despite 100 years of working with supplier

The case involves Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering, which was successful in its bid to have the contracts set aside
National
1 day ago

GUGU LOURIE: Can coal town Bethal survive the just energy transition?

People likely to lose work in shift away from coal-fired power stations to renewables are not being prepared for the imminent changes
Opinion
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Phala Phala: ANC’s NWC to recommend rejection of ...
National
2.
Ball in government’s court as unions await ...
National / Labour
3.
Recycling lobby denounces scrap metal ban as only ...
National
4.
Provinces have half the ambulances they need, ...
National / Health
5.
Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Just buy the diesel, Enoch

Opinion / Editorials

PETER BRUCE: Gas? A transition to totally wasted infrastructure

Opinion / Columnists

Why SA dodged the recession bullet

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.