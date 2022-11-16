×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ruling SA has not changed

One only has to look at the recent Dis-Chem debacle to have sympathy with people who actually want to run a company

16 November 2022 - 17:58
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

We have a president who stores millions of dollars in his furniture and a Financial Action Task Force (based in Paris) that is threatening to greylist our country because we do not monitor every purchase of its citizens and every large cash transaction.

We have carbon taxes, but we have to drive to work since our public transport infrastructure is in a shambles. COP27 wants to impose more taxes on us — no, wait, philanthropic organisations are going to give us billions of dollars for a “just energy transition” to renewables. Or perhaps they are going to give us the gift of billions of dollars of debt to transition to a very expensive, unreliable form of energy.

We also have state-owned enterprises that siphon money into unseen pockets and that require annual bailouts of our money, but the solution is to make things bigger, centralise more and create more debt to solve a bigger problem. National health insurance, anyone?

And we have environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements because certain businesses are “uninvestable”, according to a woke cabal of people who have already profited from all these detestable practices. The very same European ESG proponents now want to import coal since renewables have failed them and a very unwoke nation (Russia) has shut off the taps. One only has to look at the recent Dis-Chem debacle to have sympathy with people who actually want to run a company.

The answer is always, “Give us your money, your sovereignty and we will solve the problem.” This sounds like 46 years of National Party rule, followed by 28 years of ANC rule.

Roy Bridge
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

