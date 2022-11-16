LETTER: Ruling SA has not changed

Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
Calls for those responsible for pollution would include our country
Union federation wants state to scrap provisions that would criminalise protected strikes by teachers
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
Grocer's share price plunges the most on record after management misses annual profit target and halves dividend
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Lenders may need bigger provisions amid worsening outlook
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
The Jaguar Land Rover Ice academy offers lots of other interesting activities for adventure-seekers
We have a president who stores millions of dollars in his furniture and a Financial Action Task Force (based in Paris) that is threatening to greylist our country because we do not monitor every purchase of its citizens and every large cash transaction.
We have carbon taxes, but we have to drive to work since our public transport infrastructure is in a shambles. COP27 wants to impose more taxes on us — no, wait, philanthropic organisations are going to give us billions of dollars for a “just energy transition” to renewables. Or perhaps they are going to give us the gift of billions of dollars of debt to transition to a very expensive, unreliable form of energy.
We also have state-owned enterprises that siphon money into unseen pockets and that require annual bailouts of our money, but the solution is to make things bigger, centralise more and create more debt to solve a bigger problem. National health insurance, anyone?
And we have environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements because certain businesses are “uninvestable”, according to a woke cabal of people who have already profited from all these detestable practices. The very same European ESG proponents now want to import coal since renewables have failed them and a very unwoke nation (Russia) has shut off the taps. One only has to look at the recent Dis-Chem debacle to have sympathy with people who actually want to run a company.
The answer is always, “Give us your money, your sovereignty and we will solve the problem.” This sounds like 46 years of National Party rule, followed by 28 years of ANC rule.
Roy BridgeVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Ruling SA has not changed
One only has to look at the recent Dis-Chem debacle to have sympathy with people who actually want to run a company
We have a president who stores millions of dollars in his furniture and a Financial Action Task Force (based in Paris) that is threatening to greylist our country because we do not monitor every purchase of its citizens and every large cash transaction.
We have carbon taxes, but we have to drive to work since our public transport infrastructure is in a shambles. COP27 wants to impose more taxes on us — no, wait, philanthropic organisations are going to give us billions of dollars for a “just energy transition” to renewables. Or perhaps they are going to give us the gift of billions of dollars of debt to transition to a very expensive, unreliable form of energy.
We also have state-owned enterprises that siphon money into unseen pockets and that require annual bailouts of our money, but the solution is to make things bigger, centralise more and create more debt to solve a bigger problem. National health insurance, anyone?
And we have environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements because certain businesses are “uninvestable”, according to a woke cabal of people who have already profited from all these detestable practices. The very same European ESG proponents now want to import coal since renewables have failed them and a very unwoke nation (Russia) has shut off the taps. One only has to look at the recent Dis-Chem debacle to have sympathy with people who actually want to run a company.
The answer is always, “Give us your money, your sovereignty and we will solve the problem.” This sounds like 46 years of National Party rule, followed by 28 years of ANC rule.
Roy Bridge
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Real failure of ANC is its leadership
LETTER: We must keep debate alive in the world
Dis-Chem says sales have recovered since backlash over memo
DONALD MACKAY: It’s the productivity (or lack of it), stupid
LETTER: Dis-Chem race debate highlights mismanagement of SA’s economy
LETTER: Mavuso and BLSA fail to address cadre-deployment questions
JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s BEE backtracking fuels regulatory uncertainty
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.