Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem says sales have recovered since backlash over memo

Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says it hasn’t received any correspondence from the union

02 November 2022 - 08:10 Nico Gous
UPDATED 02 November 2022 - 14:10

Dis-Chem says sales have stabilised since the outcry over a leaked internal memo in which CEO Ivan Saltzman declared a freeze on hiring white staff to improve the pharmacy chain’s employment equity.

CFO Rui Morais told Business Day on Wednesday that sales had fallen from October 17-24 after the memo started circulating on social media around October 15, but the numbers had stabilised by October 25, when most workers receive their monthly salaries...

