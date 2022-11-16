LETTER: Communal land needs to end

Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
Andile Ntingi is right to identify that investors and developers are reluctant to invest in communal land due to the uncertainty of land tenure (“Lenders must change approach to financing agriculture in rural areas”, November 14). This has led to a lack of much needed capital in our agricultural sector, leaving swathes of fertile land uncultivated or developed.
But Ntingi is wrong to believe financial institutions and investors should see these communal farms as an opportunity. Rather, they are a relic of a bygone era. Communal land is not an obstruction to investment that should be dodged. It needs to be eliminated entirely.
Communal land suffers from myriad problems. There is no certainty of ownership, so people are reluctant to develop the land. Why plant crops or build barns if someone can just take it from you? Resource ownership on the land will always be in question. If not from a neighbour, then from a local strongman or politician.
Property rights defend human rights. Without them, land is little more than a temporary place to lay your head. And even then, its security is tentative.
Investors should not be expected to work around or through these archaic relics of grand apartheid. Communal land needs to be divvied up between its inhabitants and have them receive proper title deeds. With land tenure, owners can receive investment, sell their property, develop it or do whatever they want as property-owning adults — a prerequisite for any true republic.
Too often we South Africans try to play around bad laws. Instead, we should be opposing them head on. No compromises. Communal land needs to end. Title deeds must follow.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.