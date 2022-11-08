LETTER: Debt-for-nature swops are win-win for SA and partners

Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
The cost of a gallon of petrol has fallen by almost a quarter from June, but the problem is the speed at which prices rose
‘There are some places where the road is more gravel than tar … It is probably better to rip out all the tar and make it gravel’
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
Working capital needs of Australian subsidiary have become ‘urgent’
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
Clashes with officials as national rate of infections rises to its highest in more than six months
Former Fifa president says the country is too small to host the tournament
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Debt-for-nature swops, whereby rich foreign creditors reduce interest rates provided the debtor invests the benefit in nature conservation, have seized the attention of those concerned with protecting planet Earth. Such conservation interventions will also reduce our carbon footprint.
SA could gain from an analogous concept: grants for growth. We are classically short of government revenue for investment in infrastructure. Government investment in the economy is below 10% of GDP. Our rail, port and energy infrastructure is in a parlous state. But R1-trillion of the national budget goes towards social grants and state salaries.
If we start to divert this funding to investment we face social chaos and anarchy. If we don't drastically raise investment we stagnate and merely defer chaos and anarchy. Yet we have so much potential as a nation. Is there a way to square the circle?
Yes. We should think out of the box (and beyond our taboos) and recognise that wealthy nations have a stake in SAs progress as we are a crucial component of the wider African continent. Quite apart from humanitarian considerations, a stagnating Africa (yet with rapidly growing populations) will inevitably induce ever- increasing waves of migration to Europe.
We should recognise that the West is relatively overcapitalised, certainly in relation to SA. From a global viewpoint there will be enormous efficiency gains from infrastructure investment here in Southern Africa. But we have a chicken and egg situation. We cannot afford what needs to be done, so watch helplessly while future potential growth is sacrificed.
It would benefit both ourselves and the EU — and indirectly the US — if these capital-exporting regions were to fund part of our present infrastructure needs, in exchange for a future share of our additional tax revenue. Yes, this is relinquishing an element of our sovereignty. But it otherwise costs us nothing.
We’ll never have the incremental tax revenue if we don’t incrementally invest. So we’ll be giving nothing away. In fact, it’s a win-win position for both ourselves and our Western partners.
Let’s put our anti-Western ideology aside and contemplate exploiting a rare opportunity to advance both ourselves and the developed world. If our politicians can see and accept the benefits we should be able to sell this concept to our trading partners.
Willem Cronje, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Debt-for-nature swops are win-win for SA and partners
Let’s put our anti-Western ideology aside and contemplate exploiting a rare opportunity to advance both ourselves and the developed world
Debt-for-nature swops, whereby rich foreign creditors reduce interest rates provided the debtor invests the benefit in nature conservation, have seized the attention of those concerned with protecting planet Earth. Such conservation interventions will also reduce our carbon footprint.
SA could gain from an analogous concept: grants for growth. We are classically short of government revenue for investment in infrastructure. Government investment in the economy is below 10% of GDP. Our rail, port and energy infrastructure is in a parlous state. But R1-trillion of the national budget goes towards social grants and state salaries.
If we start to divert this funding to investment we face social chaos and anarchy. If we don't drastically raise investment we stagnate and merely defer chaos and anarchy. Yet we have so much potential as a nation. Is there a way to square the circle?
Yes. We should think out of the box (and beyond our taboos) and recognise that wealthy nations have a stake in SAs progress as we are a crucial component of the wider African continent. Quite apart from humanitarian considerations, a stagnating Africa (yet with rapidly growing populations) will inevitably induce ever- increasing waves of migration to Europe.
We should recognise that the West is relatively overcapitalised, certainly in relation to SA. From a global viewpoint there will be enormous efficiency gains from infrastructure investment here in Southern Africa. But we have a chicken and egg situation. We cannot afford what needs to be done, so watch helplessly while future potential growth is sacrificed.
It would benefit both ourselves and the EU — and indirectly the US — if these capital-exporting regions were to fund part of our present infrastructure needs, in exchange for a future share of our additional tax revenue. Yes, this is relinquishing an element of our sovereignty. But it otherwise costs us nothing.
We’ll never have the incremental tax revenue if we don’t incrementally invest. So we’ll be giving nothing away. In fact, it’s a win-win position for both ourselves and our Western partners.
Let’s put our anti-Western ideology aside and contemplate exploiting a rare opportunity to advance both ourselves and the developed world. If our politicians can see and accept the benefits we should be able to sell this concept to our trading partners.
Willem Cronje, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Are we good tenants of our planet?
Climate change imperils Africa’s great migration
Vulnerable coral moved to 3D-printed reef in Hong Kong is thriving
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Are we good tenants of our planet?
Apply direct to Eskom for load-shedding exemption, minister urges water boards
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.