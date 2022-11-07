×

National

Apply direct to Eskom for load-shedding exemption, minister urges water boards

But Eskom says it is largely up to municipalities to decide how to distribute electricity to water facilities and other critical infrastructure within their boundaries

07 November 2022 - 18:13 Bekezela Phakathi

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has urged water authorities in municipalities to apply directly to Eskom to exempt some of the strategic water treatment works from load-shedding to ensure continuous supply of water.

But Eskom — the ailing power utility which is hamstrung by debt of about R400bn and is struggling with maintenance issues at its ageing power plants leading to regular bouts of load-shedding — says it is largely up to municipalities to decide how to distribute electricity to water facilities and other critical infrastructure within their boundaries.  ..

