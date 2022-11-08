Caroline Garcia claims WTA crown in Texas

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.94 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,711.60
Gauteng’s new premier claims cancellation of the debt will aid development in the townships
Developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust welcomes the decision as a win for jobs and heritage
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Narrowing its net loss, the provider of secure, affordable transaction channels is on its way to becoming a profitable entity once more
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
The strike left thousands of passengers stranded at one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
Anti-oil protesters are following in the footsteps of earlier generations of demonstrators who understood the value of art as a backdrop to activism
Los Angeles — France’s Caroline Garcia put on a serving masterclass to claim the biggest title of her career on Monday by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
Garcia covered her face with her hands and fell on her back after a Sabalenka forehand sailed wide on match point to earn her fourth title of the year.
“Today was such an intense final,” a smiling Garcia told Tennis Channel while donning a cowboy hat. “I’m very proud of how I was able to keep my mind calm and really focus on one point at a time, one game at a time.”
Both players’ thunderous serves were firing early and neither faced a break point in the first set of the final of the season-ending tournament, which features the WTA Tour’s top eight players.
But in the tiebreaker the Belarusian’s second serve, which has bedevilled her at times this season, failed her again — first a costly double fault to fall behind 5-2 and then another on set point.
Garcia kept the pressure on from there on, breaking to open the second set and coming through a tense deuce game to seal the win in a match in which she fired down 11 aces and never faced a break point.
After receiving the Billie Jean King trophy from US great Chris Evert, Garcia had kind words for Sabalenka, the tournament’s seventh seed who stunned world No 1 Iga Swiatek in Sunday’s semifinal.
“You bring so much energy on the court every time, it’s always a pleasure to watch,” Garcia said on stage at the indoor hardcourt tournament. “It’s great to have all your energy in women’s tennis. We really appreciate it.”
Garcia was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since won four titles, made the semifinals of the US Open and will now rise to a career-high No 4.
“It’s superimportant to keep improving,” she said. “If you don’t move forward, you’re moving backwards. And that’s not something we want to do on this team.”
Sabalenka, who will rise to world No 5, looked forward to more title deciders against Garcia.
“Caro, I really hate you right now but you played unbelievable tennis, not only tonight but this year,” Sabalenka said. “Congrats on the results and hopefully we’ll play many more finals.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Caroline Garcia claims WTA crown in Texas
French player secures biggest title of her career by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Los Angeles — France’s Caroline Garcia put on a serving masterclass to claim the biggest title of her career on Monday by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
Garcia covered her face with her hands and fell on her back after a Sabalenka forehand sailed wide on match point to earn her fourth title of the year.
“Today was such an intense final,” a smiling Garcia told Tennis Channel while donning a cowboy hat. “I’m very proud of how I was able to keep my mind calm and really focus on one point at a time, one game at a time.”
Both players’ thunderous serves were firing early and neither faced a break point in the first set of the final of the season-ending tournament, which features the WTA Tour’s top eight players.
But in the tiebreaker the Belarusian’s second serve, which has bedevilled her at times this season, failed her again — first a costly double fault to fall behind 5-2 and then another on set point.
Garcia kept the pressure on from there on, breaking to open the second set and coming through a tense deuce game to seal the win in a match in which she fired down 11 aces and never faced a break point.
After receiving the Billie Jean King trophy from US great Chris Evert, Garcia had kind words for Sabalenka, the tournament’s seventh seed who stunned world No 1 Iga Swiatek in Sunday’s semifinal.
“You bring so much energy on the court every time, it’s always a pleasure to watch,” Garcia said on stage at the indoor hardcourt tournament. “It’s great to have all your energy in women’s tennis. We really appreciate it.”
Garcia was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since won four titles, made the semifinals of the US Open and will now rise to a career-high No 4.
“It’s superimportant to keep improving,” she said. “If you don’t move forward, you’re moving backwards. And that’s not something we want to do on this team.”
Sabalenka, who will rise to world No 5, looked forward to more title deciders against Garcia.
“Caro, I really hate you right now but you played unbelievable tennis, not only tonight but this year,” Sabalenka said. “Congrats on the results and hopefully we’ll play many more finals.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title
Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar
Djokovic hopes to start his 2023 season Down Under
Alcaraz’s confidence dented by defeat in first match as No 1
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.