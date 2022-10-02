The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
I blame the media for the second coming of Thabo Mbeki (“Mbeki under fire for return to Aids denialism”, September 28).
Maybe after the disastrous leadership of Jacob Zuma and mummified presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa the media needed a hero to fill the leadership vacuum and lift the nation’s mood.
Mbeki’s failed ideology of the past could seem angelic when Eskom switches the lights off. Suddenly the philosopher-king is the messiah again.
I never understood the fascination about Mbeki. Even Unisa has an Mbeki school of leadership — with professors! I guess you can earn a PhD in denialism.
I have not forgotten the damage caused by Mbeki’s arrogance in this country and towards Zimbabwe. His soft diplomacy led to the explosion of that country and a mass exodus of economic migrants to SA.
We have Aids orphans with their parents’ graves as a reminder of Mbeki’s policies. He is no better than Zuma or Ramaphosa. He must just go away or repeat after me “HIV causes Aids”.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
LETTER: Mbeki is no messiah
Former president’s failed ideology could seem angelic when Eskom switches the lights off
ANTHONY BUTLER: Mbeki belongs in a council of elders, but after reflecting on his presidency
