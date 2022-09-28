×

National

Mbeki under fire for return to Aids denialism

Academy of Science of SA says former president should not abuse academic platforms to ‘peddle unscientific fringe theories’

28 September 2022 - 18:36 Mary Papayya

A national science academy which encompasses all fields of scientific work in the country says it was disturbed by recent comments on HIV/Aids by former president Thabo Mbeki and has urged him to desist from talking about the topic in public.

The Academy of Science of SA (Assaf) said Mbeki’s comments would set back decades of work done by health professionals, scientists and other sectors to mitigate the stigma and denialism associated with the pandemic.  ..

