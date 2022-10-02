×

National

Stage 3 load-shedding to continue until Thursday

The continued load-shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity as a result of many breakdowns, utility says

02 October 2022 - 19:20
Eskom says the continued load-shedding is a last resort due to the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom says the continued load-shedding is a last resort due to the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Stage 3 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Thursday, Eskom said on Sunday.

The power utility said the continued load-shedding is necessary due to its shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns.

“After the shutdown of Camden power station due to the demineralised water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance. A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.

A generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“Furthermore, the delay of two generating units at Kendal power station and one generating unit at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraint. Emergency generation facilities have been adequately replenished. We now have 6,893MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,168MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the power utility said.

A further update will be given on Wednesday afternoon or when there are significant changes.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: More deliberations on electoral bill

Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Politics
11 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Will the Transnet board be next?

Utility is relying on asset revaluations, deferring creditors and salary reductions to meet its debt covenants
Opinion
12 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Where the private sector interacted with state capture

Boards of directors need to be more demanding in requiring full needs-based analysis for why consultants are being hired in the first place
Opinion
12 hours ago
