×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Mbeki goes off script

30 September 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, September 30 2022
Friday, September 30 2022

Mbeki under fire for return to Aids denialism

Academy of Science of SA says former president should not abuse academic platforms to ‘peddle unscientific fringe theories’
National
2 days ago

A bad week for Thabo Mbeki

In his preaching about load-shedding there’s nothing about his government’s inaction that began the mess
News & Fox
1 day ago

Thabo Mbeki takes aim at Eskom’s leadership

The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
National
1 week ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Mbeki belongs in a council of elders, but after reflecting on his presidency

A body with wise past leaders would serve the country, but only if mistakes are accounted for
Opinion
3 weeks ago
Thursday, September 29 2022
Thursday, September 29 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SHANE WATKINS: Hold on to your money and your ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: Years from now, the nasty ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Urgent need for an overhaul of the ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HENRY MASUKU: Van Onselen lacks facts and ...
Opinion
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa’s response to Eskom ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.