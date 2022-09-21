Equities fall, while bonds and the dollar rises, as traders react to Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of ‘nuclear blackmail’
Our esteemed president is annoyed at the Eskom situation but not at the ministers who created the situation. Yet having been politically in charge of sorting out the power utility since December 2014, he should surely by now have worked out a plan, and seen that the same old ANC policies made no difference.
It is one further indication that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s main aim in everything he does is the unity of his party — never mind the country going down in flames.
FJ Mueller
Brackendowns
LETTER: President’s annoyance with energy crisis is misdirected
Cyril Ramaphosa has been in charge of sorting out the power utility since December 2014 and should have worked out a plan by now
