National

Forfeiture order given after SIU probe into land theft syndicate

The SIU says a syndicate defrauded the land reform department and the respective deeds registries in Vryburg, Pretoria and Johannesburg

06 May 2024 - 13:28
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. Picture: SUPPLIED
Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Pretoria high court has granted a forfeiture order valued at R53m to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Asset Forfeiture Unit, as part of an investigation into the fraudulent transfer of government land to a syndicate.

The order is for land in Zuurfontein, Ekurhuleni, valued at R41m, and payment of R12m representing the property known as Holding Beverley Agricultural Holdings, which was bought by RIC Development from the government land theft syndicate.

RIC Development bought land from the thieves and developed it without knowing it was stolen, said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

The Zuurfontein property must be transferred to the Gauteng department of infrastructure development as the original title deed owner, and RIC Development must pay the department R12m.

The land had been intended for the development of low-income housing and a school in the community.

The SIU said its investigation showed a syndicate had defrauded the department of rural development and land reform and the respective deeds registries in Vryburg, Johannesburg and Pretoria by fraudulently transferring government property to individuals and private entities for their benefit.

Kganyago said the Hawks have registered a criminal case.

TimesLIVE

Suspended lotteries official ordered to pay punitive costs for exaggerated claims

Court's ruling means disciplinary and other proceedings can continue against corruption-implicated Nompumelelo Nene
National
1 week ago

SIU to investigate ‘maladministration’ at water & sanitation

Probe will also identify system failures and propose  improvements to avert more losses
National
1 week ago

Corporate crooks must go to jail, says former EOH CEO

Former EOH CEO Stephen van Coller says people are corrupt, not businesses
Business
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Focus on domestic worker rights
National
2.
Medical schemes regulator hits back at Board of ...
National / Health
3.
Investors hedge against possible ANC-EFF coalition
National
4.
Patel says master plan has improved fortunes of ...
National
5.
Eskom succeeds in appeal over R16bn maintenance ...
National

Related Articles

Three in court over Covid-19 scam allegations

National

Former acting Athletics SA CEO pays back lottery grant cash

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.