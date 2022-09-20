×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Try Maseko and Luhabe at Eskom instead of De Ruyter

President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign and take Andre De Ruyter and his Eskom team with him

20 September 2022 - 16:19
Sipho Maseko. Picture: Bloomberg/Waldo Swiegers
Sipho Maseko. Picture: Bloomberg/Waldo Swiegers

Just about every white thought leader and commentator says Andre de Ruyter inherited the problems experienced by Eskom. The editorials and opinion pages of Business Day (my favourite poison) generally also defend De Ruyter. When you utter a word against De Ruyter you are portrayed as a fool who know nothing about engineering or electricity. 

People think only white people have the knowledge and skills to save Eskom. They don't care that top brains like Brian Dames and Jacob Maroga were vilified for failing to deal with the same problems De Ruyter can't solve.

Of course the ANC looters are destroying SA. I wish President Cyril Ramaphosa hadn't come back from overseas. He should resign and take De Ruyter and his team with him. De Ruyter is in charge; the buck stops with him.

Wendy Luhabe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Wendy Luhabe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

We should call on [former Telkom CEO] Sipho Maseko to lead Eskom, and Wendy Luhabe to chair its board. If you thought  there were no black leaders to save Eskom, let Maseko and Luhabe switch on the lights for you.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Stage 6 load-shedding calls president home

Ramaphosa forced to cut short his visits to the US and UK
National
1 day ago

Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector

High load-shedding stages set to continue this week
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: De Ruyter’s silence has to end
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Disaster-prone Tiger pays the price in ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa is just not energised enough ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Green hydrogen in SA: dream fuel or just light ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Eskom — too big to fail
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.