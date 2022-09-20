The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Just about every white thought leader and commentator says Andre de Ruyter inherited the problems experienced by Eskom. The editorials and opinion pages of Business Day (my favourite poison) generally also defend De Ruyter. When you utter a word against De Ruyter you are portrayed as a fool who know nothing about engineering or electricity.
People think only white people have the knowledge and skills to save Eskom. They don't care that top brains like Brian Dames and Jacob Maroga were vilified for failing to deal with the same problems De Ruyter can't solve.
Of course the ANC looters are destroying SA. I wish President Cyril Ramaphosa hadn't come back from overseas. He should resign and take De Ruyter and his team with him. De Ruyter is in charge; the buck stops with him.
We should call on [former Telkom CEO] Sipho Maseko to lead Eskom, and Wendy Luhabe to chair its board. If you thought there were no black leaders to save Eskom, let Maseko and Luhabe switch on the lights for you.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
LETTER: Try Maseko and Luhabe at Eskom instead of De Ruyter
President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign and take Andre De Ruyter and his Eskom team with him
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email
