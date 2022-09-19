×

National / Labour

Public service unions reject 3% wage offer setting stage for strike

Unions take the fight to the Union Buildings to deliver a list of demands to the Treasury and Ramaphosa

19 September 2022 - 19:02 Luyolo MKentane

Public service unions have rejected the government’s revised final offer of 3% for SA’s more than 1.3-million public servants, who are demanding inflation-beating increases, risking  debilitating strike action that could affect government operations and delivery of crucial services to the public.

The unions are expected to descend on the capital city, Tshwane, on Tuesday to deliver a list of demands to the Treasury and President Cyril Ramaphosa, while others are set to march to the offices of the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) in Centurion on the same day...

