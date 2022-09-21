Equities fall, while bonds and the dollar rises, as traders react to Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of ‘nuclear blackmail’
Fairholme Funds leads a group that says US government agencies shortchanged them $27bn in the financial engineering that has its roots in the 2008 mortgage meltdown
Business has called for a reduction in the 2026 and 2030 carbon tax proposals, saying they are too steep and too soon
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
Profit increased by 136.8% in the company’s 2022 year
A big drop in fuel inflation from July significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation in August
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit
US banking giant JPMorgan has appointed Njabulo Ngubane as head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
Ngubane will report to Dwayne Lysaght and Guillermo Baygual, the co-heads of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Regionally, he will report to Kevin Latter, JPMorgan’s senior country officer for SSA...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Njabulo Ngubane to head up M&A for Sub-Saharan Africa, says JPMorgan
Ngubane joined JP Morgan’s Sub-Saharan Africa investment banking team in 2018 and has more than 13 years of experience in the industry
US banking giant JPMorgan has appointed Njabulo Ngubane as head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
Ngubane will report to Dwayne Lysaght and Guillermo Baygual, the co-heads of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Regionally, he will report to Kevin Latter, JPMorgan’s senior country officer for SSA...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.