Njabulo Ngubane to head up M&A for Sub-Saharan Africa, says JPMorgan

Ngubane joined JP Morgan’s Sub-Saharan Africa investment banking team in 2018 and has more than 13 years of experience in the industry

21 September 2022 - 11:33 Garth Theunissen

US banking giant JPMorgan has appointed Njabulo Ngubane as head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

Ngubane will report to Dwayne Lysaght and Guillermo Baygual, the co-heads of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Regionally, he will report to Kevin Latter, JPMorgan’s senior country officer for SSA...

