EDITORIAL: Public interest is key to NPA’s olive branch
New approach is welcome, but there are risks in engaging with companies that want to avoid prosecution
One of the institutions hollowed out by former president Jacob Zuma at the height of state capture was the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Shamila Batohi, head of the authority, recently admitted the difficulties encountered in prosecuting state capture cases. This unfortunate period in SA’s democracy saw government officials collude with companies to loot the state.
Batohi has pointed out that the Zondo report (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-04-24-npa-hears-the-calls-but-getting-justice-is-difficult-batohi-says/) on state capture “did not give ... a blueprint for prosecutions” and “raised expectations unreasonably” that prosecutions would “follow quickly”...
