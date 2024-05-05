COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota to retire after election
He says this is due to his ill health and old age after nearly two decades at the helm
05 May 2024 - 17:32
Mosiuoa Lekota, leader of the Congress of the People (COPE), intends to retire and step down from active politics after the May 29 polls after nearly two decades at the helm of the opposition party.
The party was launched in December 2008 after a break away from the governing ANC. It was formed by ANC members who were disgruntled by the outcome of the Polokwane conference where former president Thabo Mbeki lost to former president Jacob Zuma. ..
