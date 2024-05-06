PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Things that annoy me
The media doesn’t seem interested in answering some pretty basic questions that actually matter
06 May 2024 - 05:00
The SA habit of putting ice cubes in wine is a topic for a column given there is noting left to say about the election.
Or another pet peeve is the use of the term “all protocols observed”. I am quite sure no other country says this. You can list endless regional functionaries at an event or don’t bother at all...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.