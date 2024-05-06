Renergen hits milestone with liquid helium production at Virginia project
Renergen had previously said it would be producing 300kg of liquid helium a day by 2021
06 May 2024 - 09:25
Renergen has achieved a significant milestone and is successfully producing liquid helium at its Virginia Gas project, the company said on Monday.
The group, which owns onshore exploration and production rights for 187,000ha of gas and helium fields in the Free State, said on Monday that since April 2, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) had brought the helium cold box to the appropriate temperature to liquefy helium in batches from its wells...
