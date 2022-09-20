Cabinet tipped to consider changes to Eskom board

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Study finds 33% of respondents depressed, 45% fearful and 29% lonely
Eskom to top the agenda after SA went into stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
The bank will pay $35m to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
Ukraine and the West regard votes as sham and illegal, while France's Macron calls plan 'a parody'
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Ghanaian researcher Ken Kweku Nimo explores the continent’s achievements, movements and brands in a gorgeous new book
The cabinet will consider changes to the Eskom board when it meets on Wednesday as the government scrambles to contain one of the worst series of power cuts in SA history, two cabinet sources have said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who cancelled his attendance of a UN meeting, will chair a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. His office has confirmed that Eskom would top the agenda after SA went into stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend for a second time in two months...
POWER CUTS
Eskom to top the agenda after SA went into stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend
