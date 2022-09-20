×

National

POWER CUTS

Cabinet tipped to consider changes to Eskom board

Eskom to top the agenda after SA went into stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 23:22 Hajra Omarjee

The cabinet will consider changes to the Eskom board when it meets on Wednesday as the government scrambles to contain one of the worst series of power cuts in SA history, two cabinet sources have said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who cancelled his attendance of a UN meeting, will chair a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. His office has confirmed that Eskom would top the agenda after SA went into stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend for a second time in two months...

