JSE lifts on improved sentiment globally
Investors are watching out for any changes to the Fed’s recent hawkish tone
06 May 2024 - 11:27
The JSE was rose on Monday morning, with global peers mostly firmer as investors look out for US Federal Reserve officials' comments this week.
Several Fed officials will give speeches this week and market participants will be watching out for any changes to the Fed's recent hawkish tone after last week’s softer jobs data...
