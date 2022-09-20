×

National

President not opposing Zondo’s application to amend state capture report

But his office says he is reserving his right to seek more time to report back to parliament in light of the amendments

20 September 2022 - 20:33 FRANNY RABKIN

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not opposing an application to amend the state capture report, but is reserving his right to seek more time to report back to parliament in light of the amendments.

This follows an application to court by the chair of the state capture commission (SCC), chief justice Raymond Zondo, to amend the report, saying the amendments would not prejudice anyone...

