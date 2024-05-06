Redefine increases first-half distributable income

Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Real-estate investment trust (Reit) Redefine Properties increased distributable income in the first half by 6.1% to R1.7bn and declared a dividend of 20.27c per share for the six months yo end-February.
Redefine owns retail, industrial, office, logistics and self-storage space in SA and Poland. At the end of February, its property assets under management were valued at R100.4bn.
Distributable income per share was 25.34c compared with 23.91c a year ago.
Redefine’s local property asset platform is valued at R62.4bn and the real estate investments at R38bn, representing 37.8% of the group’s total property asset platform, which provides geographic diversification through retail, logistics and self-storage property assets in Poland.
The increase in the value of the property asset platform during the period was primarily due to the acquisition of the Mall of South (MOTS) for R1.8bn, expansion through logistics development activity in Poland, and the depreciation of the rand, which was marginally offset by the disposal of noncore assets, the group said in a statement on Monday.
Revenue from the SA portfolio increased by 5.6%, driven by the acquisition of MOTS, Hertford Office Park and Massmart DC (49.9% share), new developments coming online, higher rentals achieved on new lets and improved reversions on the renewal of leases, as well as better cost recoveries offset by properties sold during the prior and current periods, and the restructuring of the government-tenanted portfolio.
The active portfolio delivered organic growth in revenue of 3.4% on a like-for-like basis.
In Europe, EPP core revenue increased by 10.6%, mainly driven by a weaker rand. Redefine took over EPP, Poland’s largest retail asset manager in terms of gross lettable area, in March 2023.
Excluding the effect of exchange rates, revenue increased by 4%, mainly due to rent indexation and an improvement in vacancies. The increase was offset by the sale of two Power Parks properties to Horse Group for R16.2m in October and lower service charge recoveries of R40.6m in the half year because of a better outcome achieved on the service charge reconciliations for financial year 2022 that were settled during 2023, it said.
The EPP active portfolio delivered growth in net property income of 4.4% on a like-for-like basis.
The group said it was expecting full-year 2024 distributable income of between 48c and 52c per share, even though it operated in a highly uncertain environment.
“Over the full year, we anticipate applying a dividend payout ratio of between 80% and 90%, dependent on operational capital expenditure requirements, debt covenant levels, liquidity events and tax considerations,” it said.
The group said elevated levels of inflation “remain stubbornly sticky”, which means that any interest rate relief could be expected to flow only in financial year 2025, due to the timing of the interest rate cuts and the lagged effects of elevated interest rates that needed to play out.
It cited SA’s elections, continued parastatal frailty and geopolitical instability as issues it would be watching.
The group would remain focused on conservative balance sheet management to enable sustainable growth as market dynamics evolved, aiming to build a quality, diversified portfolio that delivered sustainable risk-adjusted returns, it said.
Redefine increases first-half distributable income
The real-estate investment trust cites the SA election, parastatal frailty and geopolitical instability as issues it will watch
