LETTER: De Ruyter’s silence has to end

Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
Voters have a right to know what differences are keeping them apart
Government sees move as an attempt to create parallel structures, adding that approval would be unconstitutional
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
The telecom regulator says the change is in response to requests from some stakeholders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Charges against the former prime minister remain but will now be tried in a court with relevant jurisdiction
All four teams could finish on 14 points after the weekend’s final round of fixtures
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
On February 2 2020 then newly appointed Eskom head André de Ruyter publicly set himself a target of 18 months to end the country’s persistent load-shedding. Two and a half years on and the situation has worsened to the point of catastrophe.
I’m now tired of giving De Ruyter yet another chance, and of defending him. If he’s being white-anted, undermined or defiantly sabotaged by elements in his own organisation (which he surely is), he needs to tell us about it, name them and explain what he’s going to do to fix it.
If he’s being sidelined by the ANC, he needs to speak up. If he’s being hung out to dry by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe or President Cyril Ramaphosa and whatever else pretends to be ANC “leadership”, he needs to find his voice and say so, and put the blame right back where it all belongs: on the ANC.
But this debilitating silence, this year-in, year-out tedium of ever worsening power cuts accompanied by badly written media statements and ever more impotent commitments to “do better”, has to end. Or he must just switch off the little power that’s left and be done with it.
Meanwhile, as the country has just staggered through another brutal weekend of power cuts, Ramaphosa has fortunately avoided such inconveniences by gallivanting with US President Joe Biden in the US, and then royalty in the UK.
And of course, every cabinet minister and deputy, including Mantashe, avoids the devastating rolling blackouts by using the nifty taxpayer-funded diesel generators installed at their homes. Not for them the inconveniences the hoi polloi must endure. It’s as if they’re saying to us: “Suck it up, serfs!”
Mark Lowe, Durban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: De Ruyter’s silence has to end
The Eskom head needs to speak up if he is being sidelined by the ANC
On February 2 2020 then newly appointed Eskom head André de Ruyter publicly set himself a target of 18 months to end the country’s persistent load-shedding. Two and a half years on and the situation has worsened to the point of catastrophe.
I’m now tired of giving De Ruyter yet another chance, and of defending him. If he’s being white-anted, undermined or defiantly sabotaged by elements in his own organisation (which he surely is), he needs to tell us about it, name them and explain what he’s going to do to fix it.
If he’s being sidelined by the ANC, he needs to speak up. If he’s being hung out to dry by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe or President Cyril Ramaphosa and whatever else pretends to be ANC “leadership”, he needs to find his voice and say so, and put the blame right back where it all belongs: on the ANC.
But this debilitating silence, this year-in, year-out tedium of ever worsening power cuts accompanied by badly written media statements and ever more impotent commitments to “do better”, has to end. Or he must just switch off the little power that’s left and be done with it.
Meanwhile, as the country has just staggered through another brutal weekend of power cuts, Ramaphosa has fortunately avoided such inconveniences by gallivanting with US President Joe Biden in the US, and then royalty in the UK.
And of course, every cabinet minister and deputy, including Mantashe, avoids the devastating rolling blackouts by using the nifty taxpayer-funded diesel generators installed at their homes. Not for them the inconveniences the hoi polloi must endure. It’s as if they’re saying to us: “Suck it up, serfs!”
Mark Lowe, Durban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
New light on the Koeberg saga
André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to SA’s problem
Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Eskom warning fell on deaf ears
LETTER: Move over, Eskom
Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector
CARTOON: Eskom — too big to fail
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.