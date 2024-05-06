Calgro M3 expects full-year earnings to rise as much as 27.7%
Its memorial park segment has seen significant growth, reaching its highest cash collections since the unit’s formation in 2017
06 May 2024 - 10:17
Diversified property developer Calgro M3 expects headline earnings to rise as much as 27.7% reflecting “significant growth” in its memorial park segment.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February would be between 184.13c and 195.61c, which equates to an increase of 20.2%-27.7%, it said in a statement on Monday...
