The trouble with having no electricity for 11 hours in a day is that it gives one lots of time to stew, and over the last few days many South Africans have been getting angrier with President Cyril Ramaphosa for being overseas while they sat in the dark. Which is strange, since what this country needs most is for senior ANC politicians to be as far away as possible, even if it means sending them to royal funerals one by one.
Besides, what exactly did they want Ramaphosa to do once he got back? Power the country with his shock? I mean, does it really make that much difference whether he’s being pointless in London or pointless in Pretoria? One answer, presented by a couple of pundits, was that it was important for Ramaphosa to cut his trip short because it showed the government is taking the crisis seriously. OK, but so what? I take collisions with comets seriously, but that doesn’t mean I know how to stop them...
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa is just not energised enough to power SA with his shock
Please Mr President, don’t cut your next trip short — we’ll do better without you
