Numsa signs two-year wage deal with bus sector employers
In the first rounds of talks in February, Numsa initially demanded a one-year, 15% increase
06 May 2024 - 14:54
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has signed a two-year deal for increases of 5% and 6.5% with employers in the bus passenger sector, following months of talks and threats to embark on a wage strike recently.
The wage talks between labour and employer bodies, including the SA Bus Employers Association (Sabea) and the Commuters Bus Employers Organisation (Cobeo), got under way in February at the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac). Its members include Putco, Bojanala Bus, Algoa Bus Company and Great North Transport. ..
