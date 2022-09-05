×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We should learn to live in harmony with wildlife

05 September 2022 - 15:17
Picture: BLOOMBERG

As highlighted in David Walker’s article, wildlife in SA is being forced to survive in an ever-shrinking natural habitat (“I dream that one day an elephant could walk from Cape Town to Crooks Corner”, September 4). Humans continue to encroach into wild animals’ habitat without due regard to the critical role they play in the ecosystem. Wildlife plays a key role in eco-tourism too.

Too many people who have chosen to live in areas bordering the natural habitat of wildlife refuse to act responsibly by ensuring humans’ peaceful coexistence with wildlife. If you choose to live next to a nature reserve, surely you know wildlife will enter the area regardless of the number of fences you build? It is natural for animals to move through these areas as they always have.

Surely, putting in screens and not leaving doors open is not too much to ask? Could engagement with animals such as baboons not be a moment to educate children of the value and role they play in sustaining the environment? Would preventive measures not avoid negative encounters? Instead, people would rather demonise the animals.

The situation in SA is not unique. In places across the globe such as Canada, where bears enter neighbourhoods, or the UK, where foxes enter residential areas, people have been proactive in ensuring a peaceful coexistence with wildlife. They secure their bins, retreat to the safety of their homes when animals enter the area, and only leave when it is safe to do so. They accept that they need to keep windows and doors secure to prevent animals from accessing easy food.

Do we really need expensive fences? If cities like Cape Town continue to allow development in areas that are the natural habitat for baboons, they must develop bylaws that ensure residents act responsibly when living in these areas. Residents need to be more tolerant and understand the responsibility they have to preserve baboons for future generations.

I cannot imagine taking a drive around Cape Point or Chapman's Peak without seeing these beautiful animals. Why should wildlife pay the price for our privilege to reside on and around Table Mountain?

Carmelita Lee Shong
Tokai

