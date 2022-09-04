×

Animals from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm sold for R6.8m

Stud Game Breeders auction rakes in R42m for breeders, including R3.35m for Megan, a buffalo cow

04 September 2022 - 17:43 Denene Erasmus

Ankole cattle, buffalo and rare game from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm sold for a total of about R6.8m at an auction over the weekend that earned breeders more than R42m in total.

There were 18 lots comprising 26 animals on auction from Phala Phala near Bela-Bela in Limpopo, the same farm that has been the subject of much scrutiny since former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint alleging that a burglary occurred in 2020 in which $4m in US dollars earned from the sale of game and cattle was stolen...

