Nicholas Yell sets out in search of spring flowers, passing through the West Coast National Park and on to Clanwilliam
Anybody who has been caught up in the Cape’s spring flower madness will tell you it can be a hit and miss affair. No matter how well you plan your route, the vibrant swathes of daisies (asteraceae) and “vygies” (mesembryanthemaceae) can prove elusive. And if the clouds move in, your floral fantasy can often end in disappointment.
I leave home a day earlier than planned as some inclement weather is forecast for Thursday and part of Friday. I’m hoping the coming cold front won’t make landfall before I soak up the floral wonders within the Postberg section (only open in August and September) of the West Coast National Park (WCNP)...
A road trip into Namaqualand in search of elusive treasure
