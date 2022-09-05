Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
LETTER: Biden’s attack on Trump achieved little
It is better for presidents to stay above the brawl of modern politics
US President Joe Biden’s attack on Donald Trump in a speech last week was ill advised. Though nothing he said is untrue, it’s better for presidents to stay above the bar-room brawl of modern politics.
Biden would have been better served by raising the spectre of authoritarian states like Russia and China and the dangers these pose for the world’s democracies, and by appealing to moderate Republicans to join the fight.
The predictable slanging match that has ensued between Biden and Trump does nothing to elevate the US Congress in the eyes of the rest of us, and just motivates Trump supporters to buy into his fantasies. If he or any of his far-right acolytes should be returned to power in the next US election we will all be in a totally different world of trouble.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
