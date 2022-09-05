×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Biden’s attack on Trump achieved little

It is better for presidents to stay above the brawl of modern politics

05 September 2022 - 15:15
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, August 24 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BONNIE CASH
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, August 24 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BONNIE CASH

US President Joe Biden’s attack on Donald Trump in a speech last week was ill advised. Though nothing he said is untrue, it’s better for presidents to stay above the bar-room brawl of modern politics.

Biden would have been better served by raising the spectre of authoritarian states like Russia and China and the dangers these pose for the world’s democracies, and by appealing to moderate Republicans to join the fight.

The predictable slanging match that has ensued between Biden and Trump does nothing to elevate the US Congress in the eyes of the rest of us, and just motivates Trump supporters to buy into his fantasies. If he or any of his far-right acolytes should be returned to power in the next US election we will all be in a totally different world of trouble.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

