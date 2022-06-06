×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stating the obvious, but quietly groundbreaking

Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi opined recently that Eskom’s failures are in the main due to poor governance

06 June 2022 - 12:57 Willem Cronje
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who is also head of transformation in the governing ANC, opined recently that Eskom’s failures are in the main due to poor governance.

While this may seem to be stating the obvious, it is quietly groundbreaking. No mention of the “original sin” of apartheid, or colonialism. Do not underestimate what this departure from  revolutionary dogma may portend.

Dare we hope that one fine day the governing party will utter  the heresy: “We pushed the whites out too soon”? Emerging from denial is, after all, the beginning of health, wealth and happiness.

Come on, ANC, the sky won’t fall. And 90% of your voters will commend your honesty. Come on, it’s just seven little words.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA needs Chinese-like commitment to its development plan

SA’s downfall has been its failure to properly implement the holistic, research-based NDP 2030
Opinion
21 hours ago

TOM EATON: Nothing left but cold, hard truth for undead ruin of ANC

Mmamoloko Kubayi admits the party will not meet its National Development Plan goals by 2030, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion
6 days ago

SA will not meet NDP goals by 2030, says ANC

Low economic growth and the pandemic have made it difficult to attain National Development Plan targets, says Mmamoloko Kubayi
National
1 week ago
