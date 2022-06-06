LETTER: Stating the obvious, but quietly groundbreaking

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who is also head of transformation in the governing ANC, opined recently that Eskom’s failures are in the main due to poor governance.

While this may seem to be stating the obvious, it is quietly groundbreaking. No mention of the “original sin” of apartheid, or colonialism. Do not underestimate what this departure from revolutionary dogma may portend.

Dare we hope that one fine day the governing party will utter the heresy: “We pushed the whites out too soon”? Emerging from denial is, after all, the beginning of health, wealth and happiness.

Come on, ANC, the sky won’t fall. And 90% of your voters will commend your honesty. Come on, it’s just seven little words.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

