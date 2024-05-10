Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed on Friday, poised for their best week since April 5, after recent economic data that boosted bets of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold gained 0.2% at $2,350.87/oz by 2.12am GMT after hitting a more than two-week high earlier. Prices have risen 2.2% so far this week.
US gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,356.90.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week.
“Gold has regained its mojo this week courtesy of some softer US macro data. Initial jobless claims figures were worse than expected, which comes hot on the heels of the weaker NFP [nonfarm payrolls] figures last Friday, indicating that the jobs market may be starting to loosen up,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Traders expect the Fed to start its easing cycle in September. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.
The inflation reports had the potential to shift the “needle with regards to the expected rate cutting timeline”, if inflation was shown to be edging lower, gold could be a beneficiary, Waterer said.
The US producer price index (PPI) and consumer price index (CPI) data is due next week.
There was “considerable” uncertainty about where US inflation will head in the coming months, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said on Thursday.
Elsewhere, a senior Israeli official said the latest round of indirect negotiations in Cairo to halt hostilities in Gaza had ended and Israel would proceed with its operation in Rafah.
Spot silver was up 0.2% to $28.38/oz and was set to register its best week since April 5.
Platinum firmed 0.6% to $983.78 and palladium rose 0.5% to $971.50. Both metals were set for weekly gains.
Rate cut hopes put gold on track for best week in five
Metal rises after recent economic data that boosted bets of US interest rate cut
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed on Friday, poised for their best week since April 5, after recent economic data that boosted bets of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold gained 0.2% at $2,350.87/oz by 2.12am GMT after hitting a more than two-week high earlier. Prices have risen 2.2% so far this week.
US gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,356.90.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week.
“Gold has regained its mojo this week courtesy of some softer US macro data. Initial jobless claims figures were worse than expected, which comes hot on the heels of the weaker NFP [nonfarm payrolls] figures last Friday, indicating that the jobs market may be starting to loosen up,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Traders expect the Fed to start its easing cycle in September. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.
The inflation reports had the potential to shift the “needle with regards to the expected rate cutting timeline”, if inflation was shown to be edging lower, gold could be a beneficiary, Waterer said.
The US producer price index (PPI) and consumer price index (CPI) data is due next week.
There was “considerable” uncertainty about where US inflation will head in the coming months, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said on Thursday.
Elsewhere, a senior Israeli official said the latest round of indirect negotiations in Cairo to halt hostilities in Gaza had ended and Israel would proceed with its operation in Rafah.
Spot silver was up 0.2% to $28.38/oz and was set to register its best week since April 5.
Platinum firmed 0.6% to $983.78 and palladium rose 0.5% to $971.50. Both metals were set for weekly gains.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.