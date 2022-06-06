LETTER: Scrap the RAF immediately

An obvious solution to the fuel price problem is to scrap the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and the fuel price levy that funds it immediately. People with incomes pay for their own life assurance, funeral policies and pensions. Why should they not also pay for third-party insurance?

Other countries do this. If my memory is correct, when the RAF is insolvent the victim can sue the wrongdoer. It seems as though the RAF is both insolvent and illiquid, which means victims can sue the wrongdoers.

Those who do not have enough money to buy third-party insurance will not have enough assets to pay the victims, so they will not be saddled with huge burdens. Impoverished victims will be able to use government-subsidised hospitals for treatment. If they are disabled and poor they should be eligible for a state disability pension.

The waste of money occurring in the RAF because of dishonest and unscrupulous elements will be halted. The insurance companies will have more success in curbing these elements.

Casparus Greeff

Green Point

