×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Scrap the RAF immediately

The waste of money occurring in the RAF because of dishonest and unscrupulous elements will be halted

06 June 2022 - 12:56
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

An obvious solution to the fuel price problem is to scrap the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and the fuel price levy that funds it immediately. People with incomes pay for their own life assurance, funeral policies and pensions. Why should they not also pay for third-party insurance?

Other countries do this. If my memory is correct, when the RAF is insolvent the victim can sue the wrongdoer. It seems as though the RAF is both insolvent and illiquid, which means victims can sue the wrongdoers.

Those who do not have enough money to buy third-party insurance will not have enough assets to pay the victims, so they will not be saddled with huge burdens. Impoverished victims will be able to use government-subsidised hospitals for treatment. If they are disabled and poor they should be eligible for a state disability pension.

The waste of money occurring in the RAF because of dishonest and unscrupulous elements will be halted. The insurance companies will have more success in curbing these elements.

Casparus Greeff

Green Point

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

SA hurtles towards huge fuel price hike with no reprieve in sight

Finance and energy ministers gave undertakings at the end of March that measures to reduce prices would be introduced in June
National
1 week ago

Automotive industry calls for cool heads before Numsa wage talks

A three-day conference by Numsa is aimed at preparing and consolidating wage demands in economic sectors including the automotive and aviation ...
National
1 month ago

Tax ‘holiday’ limits April fuel price hikes

Petrol and diesel prices rise on Wednesday, but fuel levy reduction eases burden on motorists
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CILLIERS BRINK: Municipal bill a victory against ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Gold Fields deal is encouraging and ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA needs Chinese-like commitment ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
KEVIN ALLAN: Cadre deployment has poisoned our ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Nothing to hide
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.