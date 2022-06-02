National SA signs off on first emergency power projects The emergency power procurement programme is finally gaining momentum after the signing of the first power purchase agreements B L Premium

Agreements for the rollout of three of the 11 successful bids for SA’s emergency power procurement programme, which was launched in 2020 to supplement the country’s immediate energy shortfall with about 2,000MW of power supply to help alleviate load-shedding, were signed on Thursday by Eskom, the government and the bidding company.

The three projects, all from the same bidder, will add 150MW of dispatchable (baseload) solar energy to the Eskom grid when it comes online within the next 14 to 20 months...